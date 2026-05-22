Lately, I’ve taken to calling Donald Trump “the worst human being who’s ever lived.” Maybe you’ve noticed, and maybe you think that’s hyperbolic. I get it, considering some of the other options: Caligula, Nero, Vlad the Impaler, Ivan the Terrible, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-il, Bashar al-Assad, to name just a few. Not to mention nameless and faceless slave traders and sex traffickers throughout the centuries, terrorists and extremists like Osama bin Laden and Timothy McVeigh, homicidal maniacs like Jack the Ripper, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer. Notorious pedophiles like Jeffrey Epstein and…the name is on the tip of my tongue.

The competition is tough, I’ll give you that. But here’s why I think Donald Trump deserves the title, deserves to be in the same category as all of them, and may be even worse than them. Because unlike these others, many of whom led brutal lives in brutal times and brutal places, Trump was given everything, every step of the way.

Donald Trump was born into prosperity in one of the most wealthy countries in the history of the world at the height of its powers. He managed to reach the highest office in the land twice despite scandals and personal flaws that would have brought down any other politician. And instead of using all that undeserved good will, all that massive privilege, all that naked power to do some good in this world, he utterly squandered it. Every bit of it. He made it all about him. Turned the presidency into a personal business and turned the world against us. Every terrible move he makes impacts everyone around the globe—and not for good.

All of these other monsters had a body count, and Donald Trump has a truly massive body count of his own.