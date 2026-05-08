I’m going to be honest with you. I hesitated to write about this topic this week—not because I don’t believe in what I’m saying (I do), but because it may at first seem like a contradiction of what I wrote on Wednesday. If you read that piece, you know I ranted about how politically siloed we are now. We’re so siloed that I was recently rejected for membership at a golf club because of my politics. How stupid is that? My politics have evolved a lot over the years, and I don’t even hold the views for which I’m being shunned anymore. But that’s not even the point. It’s not a political club—it’s a golf club. Why do our politics, whatever they may be or were, even matter?

I want to put that out there right up front. I’ll have a conversation with anyone. I’ll play a round of golf with anyone. I’ll drink a beer with anyone. So the issue isn’t whether I’ll accept someone with different views than mine. Joe Walsh accepts all kinds.

But this isn’t that.

When it comes to public figures—elected officials, journalists, political operatives, talking heads, podcasters, you name it—I have a different point of view. If you’re putting yourself out there, I’m holding you to a different standard. I’ll still have a beer with you. I’ll still play golf with you. I’ll still sit and have a conversation with you. All of that still applies. But I won’t support you, I won’t follow you, and most importantly, I won’t vote for you if I don’t trust you.

And I don’t trust Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate from Maine.