PODCAST: If You Can’t Criticize Your Own Side, You’re Way Too Partisan

Joe Walsh
Feb 16, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, I’m a Democrat for now, but in most ways, I’m still politically homeless. And that’s always obvious whenever I say or post something critical of both sides. Whenever I do that, undoubtedly, the vast, vast majority of people on each side refuse to accept the criticism of their side. We gotta be better than that.

Thank you Julie Bogart, Bob B., Stephanie Munoz, Jean Fitzgerald, Karen RN, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

