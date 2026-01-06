This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

I delivered an apology on Monday evening. If you missed it, please watch here…

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

Tuesday, 7pm ET: “Live with Joe” with Guest TBA

Wednesday, 4pm ET: “Walsh Wednesday” with Michael Cohen

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

Every day I’m fighting this fascist administration, and I won’t stop. But I’m proudly independent—no corporate donors, no institutional backers, no dark money, no billionaires. So I could use your help. Please consider becoming a PAID SUBSCRIBER to help my small but mighty team keep my voice out there. Thank you! SUBSCRIBE OR UPGRADE NOW!

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Hey Joe. I would just present a different perspective on Zohran Mamdani. I believe in rugged individualism. Part of living in a free society is the ability to achieve and prosper. At the same time, and I don’t think it’s incompatible, I believe we all have a responsibility to the collective community. That’s why, in the richest country in the world, we should make sure everybody has food, access to healthcare, the basics of life, and even help with other things like education, childcare, and so on. And if I happen to be one who prospers greatly because of my opportunities, then I should be willing to contribute accordingly to the collective good. —Bob M.

Hi Joe. Happy new year to you and your family, and I hope you are recovering well from your recent health issues. I follow U.S. politics as if it were a TV series. I’m addicted. (So sorry to treat your country like that.) I say that I probably know more about U.S. politics than most Americans. But for me, it’s fascinating voyeurism mixed with sadness for all the poor, working people, minorities, and immigrants who voted for and were DUPED by the orange guy. He only supports billionaires, whether criminal or not. Only the Republicans can bring down the orange guy, and they are controlled/trapped by fear and money from Washington. USA needs a hero. How will it all end? As a Canadian, your politics, of course, also affect me personally and many people all over the world. Keep doing what you’re doing. I always listen to your podcasts. Stay safe. —Maggie P.

Hi Joe. Happy New Year! Just pointing out something for you to think about. In addition to Venezuelan airspace being closed off, so is the airspace over Puerto Rico, initially for at least 24 hours. That means that the Trump regime has closed off American territory and millions of resident American citizens can’t leave, and other Americans can’t go in. Other than the airspace closing after the 9/11 attacks, is there a legal or political precedent for this kind of action? —Jose T.

Hi Joe. I watched both your podcasts today, January 5, 2026. I appreciate your apology re: stating that “WE” are responsible for what is happening in Washington, D.C., right now. I did realize that you were speaking somewhat in generalities. We, as a people, have allowed people like this to usurp our government for multiple reasons. From what I understand, the 2024 election had only a small percentage of registered voters actually voting. If the entire pool of registered voters had actually voted, it may or may not have changed the outcome. Of course, we will never know now. There were several other reasons, too, but we, as a people, allowed it. Keep up the fight. —Nancy W.

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

To help make a difference in a tangible way, please support PAXIS, a “know-your-rights” app designed to provide help to immigrants and allies anywhere—immediately—when ICE shows up.

ICE officer accused of excessive force, then sent back to work despite active probe —NPR

ICE agents kneel on an allegedly pregnant woman and drag her through the street —Brut

British comedian’s U.S. visa was denied due to criticisms of Trump —Haberler.com

Hey, I want to hear from you! Got some feedback to share? Want to send us a 600+-word op-ed? How about a video clip on how we can mend our frayed social contract? Want to appear with Joe on Substack Live? Just need to vent? Send it our way!

Email our editor at TheSocialContractwithJoeWalsh@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!