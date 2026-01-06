The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Mr. Walsh you don’t have to apologize to me , but a little over 17 years ago when I moved to Maine , I belonged to The women’s Democratic Party in Neosho County,KS. I moved to Maine to help out my father and found out from the leader of this group the Tea Party movement glued the doors shut out of being mean. My friend is 87 years old we both went to mass on New Year’s Day to pray for everyone in this country, including you. I told her about what happened that you had surgery. We both have forgiven the sin of those doors being glued a long time ago. This America. I told her you became a democrat. Something good had to happen for you to do this. Thank you sir. Just be happy and healthy with yourself and your friends and family.

