Dear Friends,

Did you notice that I was missing in action last week? I have a good reason: I spent an unforgettable week in London! I'm still processing all of it. The centerpiece of the trip was my stepson's wedding—a beautiful, joyful celebration of love that, frankly, I never expected. He's a free spirit, always has been. The kind of person who dances to his own rhythm and resists convention. Marriage never seemed to be on his radar. But then he met a woman who, quite simply, completes him. Watching the two of them together was a gift. Their connection is authentic and inspiring, and the entire week felt like one long, heartfelt toast to love.

This was my first time in London, and I made the most of every minute. I skipped the formal tours—just not my style—and opted instead to walk the city on foot, taking in the rhythm of daily life, the architecture, and, of course, the pubs. I must have walked ten miles a day, exploring iconic sites like Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, and Trafalgar Square. These landmarks don’t disappoint—they’re grand, historic, and deeply layered in meaning. But it was the smaller moments, wandering through neighborhoods and stopping in local pubs, that made me feel most connected to the city.

For an English major like me, this trip was something of a pilgrimage. I visited the homes and birthplaces of literary giants—Lord Byron, E.M. Forster, Virginia Woolf, Charles Dickens, and others who have long inhabited the shelves of my personal library and the corners of my mind. To walk where they once walked, to see the bricks and streets that shaped their genius, was deeply moving.

Finally, it felt a bit strange, but ultimately good, being out of the USA on the 4th of July, our Independence Day—to see America from outside the chaos, to love it from afar. Normally, I'd spend the day reflecting on our country’s ideals, maybe watching fireworks, celebrating with friends. But this year felt different. I wasn’t in a celebratory mood. Being abroad, I felt invisible, and oddly, that brought me comfort. Like being at a wedding where you don’t know anyone—you can just observe, reflect, and be at peace.

A few Brits I spoke with brought up American politics, and they didn’t hold back. They think Donald Trump is a horrible, ignorant creature. I just nodded my head and listened. I love America deeply. I always will. But right now, the very thing our Founders feared—a reckless, ignorant leader—occupies the White House. Celebrating freedom under that shadow would have felt hollow.

I told one British gentleman that the most patriotic thing I can do right now is protest, resist, and challenge both Trump and the party I once called my own. I sorely needed this time away to “rest up,” reflect, and gather strength. London gave me more than just memories—it gave me clarity. And for that, I’m deeply grateful.

Now, there’s more work to do. The fight for our country’s soul continues, and I’m here for it.

Patriotically,

Joe

