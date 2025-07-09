The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T's avatar
Laura T
Jul 9Edited

I am in Australia for some weeks starting today and I couldn't agree with you more.

I am so profoundly angry with my country ~*I'm a Floridian too, who grew up with the harsh yet fragile wonder of the Everglades in our backyard* and to witness the monstrous violation to both human beings and nature with such laser focus this week there - broke this camel's back and I needed to leave.

I've never been here, my husband's homeland, and it's exactly as you described your time in London: unfettered and some peace.

Thank you for your passion and

perseverance, Joe.

To say we are gutted, feel betrayed and deeply hurt by our govt and too many fellow Americans (SCOTUS too, the right wingers), is the understatement of the century.

Will return to resume the fight

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nerd Crone's avatar
Nerd Crone
Jul 9

How did you get back into the country without being disappeared for “disloyalty” to Dear Leader? Serious question for an upcoming trip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture