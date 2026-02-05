Democrats are going to take back the House in 2026, and it will not be because of anything the Democratic Party has done. Democrats will retake the House this year because of all the voters out there, the resistance out there, the No Kings protesters out there. All because of Trump, because of every bad, lawless, corrupt, cruel, un-American, dishonest, stupid, ignorant, chaotic thing Trump has done in the last year, which has created a huge resistance to that mad, dishonest, psychopathic fascist in the White House.

That’s why Democrats will take back the House and maybe even the Senate this year. It’s all because of Trump, and it’s all because of the resistance to Trump. The grassroots voters—independent, Democrat and Republican alike, conservative, progressive—who, ever since Donald Trump has been sworn in over a year ago, in every single special election held in this country, the resistance to Trump has crawled bare naked across broken glass for miles to vote in every single special election.

That’s why. Have I made my point? That’s why Democrats take back the House this year, not because of anything the Democratic Party, the Democratic establishment, Democratic leadership has done.