Did you hear that the White House launched a TikTok account this week? The first clip featured Donald Trump saying, “I am your voice,” and a caption about America being “back.” Standard MAGA fare. But it made news because a law making it illegal to distribute TikTok in U.S.-based app stores is supposed to go into effect in a few weeks. Remember that?

I got banned from TikTok this week.

And I don’t think it’s just a coincidence. Hear me out.

On August 11, I said on my podcast that Trump is likely a pedophile. I don’t think this is a controversial statement, and I stand by it. There is a boatload of circumstantial evidence, as well as credible accusations, that strongly suggest it’s a possibility—not to mention the fact that Trump’s Justice Department refuses to release the Epstein files, and Trump himself has told Americans to “move on.” Not exactly the behavior of an innocent guy.

Saying Trump is likely a pedo is like saying OJ probably did it. And in fact, I repeatedly emphasized the word likely to ensure fairness. A lot of folks on podcasts and in media have dropped the presumption of innocence altogether.

After I said this, TikTok went dark mid-podcast. I’ve had temporary suspensions before, so it wasn’t too shocking. Often it results from a MAGA snowflake, who can’t handle the truth about their fascist idol, lodging a complaint. This time, TikTok provided NO reason for the blackout.

A week later, it appeared that my entire account was gone, as I could no longer post anything. My team quickly looked into it and reached out to TikTok for an explanation.

On Tuesday, we were informed by email that I was permanently banned from the platform:

Our team reviewed the terms of service and filed a lengthy appeal, respectfully requesting specific evidence regarding the violation—i.e., the piece(s) of content determined to have violated policy, the exact nature of the violation (misinformation, inauthentic behavior, impersonation), etc.

We offered to work with the platform to adjust existing content and ensure future compliance. And we noted that a permanent ban without notice, explanation, or an opportunity for correction is disproportionate.

TikTok’s response?

In short, I was permanently banned without cause , and without TikTok providing ANY justification for their draconian actions.

Look, I know some platforms have a reputation for being stingy with evidence for their claims. But this feels especially egregious. Here are the facts:

TikTok is facing a ban in the U.S. on September 17.

Donald Trump has the power to extend the deadline for the ban to go into effect, which he has done multiple times already.

The White House joined TikTok this week, and Trump is the most thin-skinned crybaby on the planet.

I am extremely critical of Trump, and until this week, I was active daily on the TikTok platform, with an audience of 73K followers.

TikTok refuses to cite a single violating post, even though the same content exists on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Threads, and Substack with no issues.

As a former Congressman and presidential candidate, I’ve engaged in dialogue with the public for years. My fiery opinions are well known. Considering both the timing and opacity around this decision, it looks a lot less like policy enforcement to me and a lot more like political targeting.

What do you think?

Transparency matters. Platforms cannot silence voices without accountability. TikTok may think the case is closed, but I don’t. I’ll keep you posted on my next move.

Thank you all for following me here on Substack. Our free speech rights are under threat, and independent media is more critical now than ever. As always, I am grateful for your support!

