What’s always difficult when trying to analyze Donald Trump is that he’s both an idiot and a fascist. In other words, he has ZERO understanding of the Constitution, and he genuinely has authoritarian motives. So when he starts talking about elections, pay attention.

In an interview with podcaster-turned Deputy FBI Director-turned podcaster again Dan Bongino on Monday, Donald Trump called on the GOP to “take over” elections to stop undocumented immigrants from voting. As he has for years, Trump claimed such voting is rampant, while elections experts say it is, in reality, incredibly rare—and already illegal anyway.

“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over.’ We should take over the voting in at least 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting, because we have states that are so crooked, and they’re counting votes.”

Earlier today, he doubled down on his unconstitutional suggestion, but this time, he did it while sitting in the Oval Office, surrounded by Republican lawmakers.

“If a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it. Because, you know, if you think about it, the state is an agent for the federal government in elections. I don’t know why the federal government doesn’t do ‘em anyway. … The federal government should get involved. These are agents of the federal government to count the votes. If they can't count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take it over.”

Then the world’s biggest crybaby once again whined about the 2020 contest he lost, and said places like Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta have “rigged, crooked elections.” Naturally, he provided no proof of these claims. Because none exists.

To be clear, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution gives states the authority to conduct federal elections: “State legislatures will establish the times, places, and manner of holding elections for the House of Representatives and the Senate.” But it’s obvious why he’s challenging this now. His polls are tanking, and all signs point to a blue tsunami in the midterm elections.

This is some scary shit. But it should surprise no one. A President who lost a presidential election and then committed crimes to try to overthrow that presidential election is certainly a President who would do whatever he could to fuck with, take over, or try to cancel a midterm election.

That means one thing: we need HUGE turnout in November. Because fuck Trump. The midterms are happening. And it’s up to us to make sure they’re too big to rig.

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

Hi Joe, I like your podcast and passion. I agree with 95% of your opinions, however, I get tired of the criticism of the Democrats time after time. I hate Trump too, but just complaining is nonproductive. I agree they are too soft. Please realize you are not fighting alone! I have called both of my Republican senators and Republican House member (a sycophant) DAILY since the Pedophile-in-Chief was re-elected. I knew we were in big trouble the minute he and his “under contract” wife rode down the golden escalator! It is unbelievable that the cult is still following the corrupt liar and, in my opinion, a murderous, evil man being maneuvered by and surrounded by more evil, power-hungry liars! We all have to stay in the fight forever. Thank you for your work. —Deb Z.

I felt your emotion in your last Live on Substack, and you are not alone. When I was in middle school, I asked my grandfather what the differences were between Republicans and Democrats. After his explanation, I decided I was leaning Republican. When I was 18 and in high school, my civics teacher was doing registration for voting, and I signed up as a Republican. I was an enthusiastic voter but became disenchanted around Bobby Jindal’s second term. When Trump came along in 2016, and I heard that Access Hollywood clip, I was like hell no. I have a daughter and have become even more offended by how women are sometimes treated. I left the party and have felt odd here in Southeast Louisiana. I have found some like-minded people, but not many. I want to thank you for keeping your morals and values. I know it’s hard to stand up, but it’s the right thing to do, and I appreciate your voice. —Jeanne P.

As a school kid, Trump must have been intolerable. Maybe his dad forced the school to decree Donnie the winner in every contest and competition. —Mary P.

The Trump clan must be laughing—howling—about how easy it has turned out to be to grift and fleece the country. Totally unbelievable what they’re getting away with. —Stephen M.

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

To help make a difference in a tangible way, please support PAXIS, a “know-your-rights” app designed to provide help to immigrants and allies anywhere—immediately—when ICE shows up.

