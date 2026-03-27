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I’ve often said that when I launched my primary challenge against Donald Trump in 2019, I truly expected that a ton of Republicans—my former Congressional colleagues—would back me up, endorse me, go out on the stump for me. After all, I knew what they said about Trump behind closed doors. They hated him. So I thought for sure that I was giving them a much-needed exit ramp. An honest-to-God, dyed-in-the-wool conservative Republican they could support to get the Trump monkey off their back for good.

When that didn’t happen, I was pretty surprised. But if any of them thought that keeping their head down and sticking with Trump was the better option for preserving their political careers, they had another thing coming. Many of them are out of politics now, either defeated by Trump-backed MAGA candidates in Republican primaries, or simply retired because it’s too damn hard to fight Trump and MAGA. And who wants to work in a feckless Congress?

Now it’s seven years later. We’re in the midst of the exact Constitutional nightmare we were all worried about, and I have to ask…

Where are you, Paul Ryan? No, really. Paul Ryan, where are you? And while I’m at it, where are you, Trey Gowdy? Hey, Will Hurd, where are you? Tom Price, Anthony Gonzalez…where are you? My former congressman, Mick Mulvaney, where did you go? And over in the Senate: Rob Portman, where are you? Jeff Flake, where are you? Hey, Jeff Sessions, Bob Corker, where are you? Richard Burr and Pat Toomey, you guys voted to convict Trump in 2021. Where are you now?

And by the way, Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, where did you go? We could really use that courage you displayed a few years ago right now.

Where are all these Republican former Senators and Members of Congress? They are critics of Donald Trump, they do not like Donald Trump, they pretty much agree with everything I say about Donald Trump and the threat that Donald Trump is. So where are they? Why aren’t they speaking out every single day, calling out the Republican Party for what it has become? Why aren’t these Republican former elected officials, who recognize Donald Trump for what he is, out there marching with us at No Kings protests? Why did they just walk off the battlefield, never to be heard from again?