This week’s meltdown isn’t about Scott Jennings, the actor who plays a MAGA tough guy on CNN, but Scott Jennings is a thin-skinned crybaby and a fraud. Everyone knows it. Everyone knows he gets paid big money to play a MAGA tough guy; it’s not really who he is, he’s actually a total Republican Party establishment hack. That’s all he’s ever been.

No, this meltdown is about transparency. This meltdown is about us, the American voter. This meltdown is a reminder that our elected officials work for us, not the other way around, and when they are having health issues they are OBLIGATED to be open and transparent about those health issues with their constituents, their “employers.”

So actually, this brief meltdown is about Mitch McConnell, who just so happens to be Scott Jennings’ longtime political boss. Which brings me briefly back to Jennings (and I promise again this meltdown is not about him!).

A couple years ago, I was on CNN with Jennings, we were on with Anderson Cooper, and we were talking at that time about McConnell, who had for the second time been caught on camera freezing up, forgetting where he was, almost seemingly having a mini stroke. Anderson asked Jennings and me if his voters had a right to know what was going on health-wise with McConnell. And of course Jennings, the company man, said no, we should respect Mitch’s privacy, he was sure McConnell was okay, and in due time we’d learn more.

I went ballistic on CNN. Bullshit, I said. His constituents deserve to know what’s wrong, if anything, with their Senator, and by the way, the Republican leader in the Senate. Elected officials, I said, have a duty and an obligation to be transparent with their constituents about all things health-wise. They work for their constituents; they must be honest with their constituents about their health. Jennings was dismissive, found my comments offensive, and implied that McConnell had some right to privacy. Bullshit, I said, as a public official, that right to privacy about one’s health goes out the window.

Fast forward to today, July 7th, 2026. Uh… where’s Mitch McConnell? Is he alive? Dead? Brain dead? Nobody knows. He hasn’t been seen in more than three weeks after reports that he was admitted to the hospital. But nobody knows what the deal is with the senior Senator from Kentucky, because neither he, nor his staff, nor Minority Leader John Thune, nor any Republican, has issued any statement. So internet rumors abound as to whether he’s even alive.

And of course, the fraud that is Scott Jennings came out with a tweet Tuesday saying that he spoke to McConnell on the phone for 20 minutes, and they talked about everything, while McConnell was supposedly in a hospital bed. And just as a quick aside: so we are to believe Scott Jennings, who lies every night on CNN about Trump, Democrats, the war in Iran, you name it… we are to take his word for how McConnell is doing?

Look, this is wrong. I say this as a former Congressman: when you are an elected official, you have a duty and an obligation to be transparent about EVERYTHING when it comes to your ability to serve. Your constituents have a right to representation. Residents of Kentucky have gone without a Senator for almost two weeks now. They’ve been deprived of representation, and they don’t know why. That’s wrong.

Remember the Republican Congressman from New Jersey who was just flat-out missing for three months? I mean MIA. That entire district went without representation for over three months. He reappeared last week and said he’s suffering from depression. I don’t give a fuck. He had an obligation to tell his constituents that from the very beginning, and his constituents had a right to representation.

Then there was the Democratic Congresswoman from Texas, I believe, who sort of just disappeared. We found out she was living in an assisted living facility, unable to do her job; her staff was basically running the office.

This is so fucking wrong. And while I’m at it, Donald Trump is the most dishonest, least transparent public figure in modern times, voters have no fucking clue about his physical and mental state. That’s wrong.

I don’t give a damn what Scott Jennings says. Voters must demand more from their representatives. Voters must demand honesty, openness, and transparency from their representatives. And if we don’t, we’ll keep getting representatives who lie to us, who aren’t transparent about their health, and who just… disappear. If voters don’t demand transparency from their representatives, voters will go without representation. And we’ll deserve it.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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