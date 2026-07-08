The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Kathy Pohopin Beitel's avatar
Kathy Pohopin Beitel
8h

100% agree. After 3 days out of work I have to present a physicians note to return to work. I just cannot “disappear” like these overpaid hacks in DC.

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Brenda Streed's avatar
Brenda Streed
9h

I think the Texas congresswoman who moved into assisted living in 2025 was a Republican.

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