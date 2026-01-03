The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

MargaretPacL
4h

Didn't Tramp say America was First? I have yet to see anything that leads to our quality of life. As a matter of fact, this regime is destroying our lives as we know it. He took over Venezuela to steal the rich oil in this area. This money will go into his pockets and those rich friends of his. How is this helping America? I agree, Congress needs to get off their asses and take care of this Tumor who is running the White House.

Patricia Rind
4h

A dictator has another dictator kidnapped. As a distraction from the Epstein files. And for fossil resources. The USA have become an autocracy.

