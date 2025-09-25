Fuck you, JD Vance. Seriously. Fuck you.

This afternoon, a few hours after the horrible shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas, in which an immigrant detainee was shot and killed and two others are clinging to life, JD Vance used the attack to blame all of us who say that what ICE is doing is wrong, thuggish, authoritarian, and fascist.

Vance pretty much said we are responsible for the violence for questioning ICE’s tactics, calling them authoritarian thugs, and supposedly misrepresenting what they’re doing on the streets. We are the ones leading to the violence against ICE, according to the Vice President of the United States.

Let me make something really, really clear. Political violence against anyone is wrong. Political violence against ICE is wrong. Political violence against Democrats is wrong. Political violence against Republicans is wrong. Political violence against anyone is wrong. But—yes, there’s a ‘but’—what ICE is doing right now in America is also wrong, and it’s un-American.

For the past number of months, masked federal agents have been roaming our streets, disappearing people without any due process, and roughing up both citizens and immigrants. Masked federal agents without any due process have been doing this for months to immigrants and American citizens alike. That is wrong. That is not who and what America is. That, JD Vance, is authoritarian behavior.

Disagree with me if you want, but damn it, you have no right to silence me and others merely for accurately labeling what ICE is doing as authoritarian, thuggish, fascist, and un-American. Yes, there have been a number of threats and acts of violence against ICE. They are reprehensible. But to accuse us and our words of leading to the violence and threats? Bullshit.

You have no right to say that we are responsible. If you say we are responsible, JD Vance, then the guy you work for, who every fucking day calls his political opponents the “enemy from within,” is responsible anytime somebody even so much as looks sideways at a Democrat. If anyone commits an act of violence against a Democrat, JD Vance, then your boss is directly responsible for it.

I get so incensed about this, because it is a concerted effort by Donald Trump and JD Vance to shut up their political opponents. We can live in a country where we can look at what ICE is doing and say it is utterly un-American. It is authoritarian. It is not who we are. We can say that. We have a right to say that and not at all be held responsible for anything a bad, sick, or wacko guy might do against ICE.

And I would remind everybody that the 22-year-old guy who killed Charlie Kirk may have been motivated by a leftist ideology that he came to late, but there is zero connection between him and any left-wing groups. And I will remind everybody else—including you, JD Vance—that right-wing political violence in this country, every single year for the last 30 years, as measured by every group across the political spectrum, occurs way more often than left-wing political violence does. Only in this last year of 2025 has left-wing political violence ticked up.

So fuck you, JD Vance. Violence is always wrong, and every Democrat says that. And every Democrat has a right to say that and also say that what ICE is doing on our streets—disappearing and roughing people up, citizens and immigrants alike—is wrong as well, and it’s un-American as well.

Decent Americans want everybody to cool it and stand down—but not you, JD Vance. You and Trump want violence on our streets. You want division. You want hatred. Trump and Vance want these attacks on ICE agents because it will further their goal, their mission of defeating Democrats and further dividing this country. Because JD Vance and Donald Trump believe the road to victory for them is hate and division. Period.

You want everybody to cool it on ICE and what’s going on with immigration right now? Here’s how: ICE should immediately stop what they’re currently doing. They should take the damn masks off, and they should go after only violent criminals who are in this country illegally—not 82-year-old grandmothers who’ve lived in this country for 30 years and contributed to this country for 30 years.

If ICE did what they’re supposed to do—go after violent criminals who are in this country illegally—then everybody would take a breath and chill on this issue of immigration and deportations. Because 90% of Americans want violent criminals who are in this country illegally gone. But 80% of Americans don’t want ICE going into Home Depot and 7-Eleven parking lots, courthouses, hospitals, and daycare centers and grabbing peaceful, law-abiding immigrants.

Got it, JD Vance?

Midweek Meltdown over. Joe Walsh out.

