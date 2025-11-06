The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

DrFrann
6hEdited

The wins yesterday were due to all the citizens with boots on the grounds. The regular ones, the journalists who tirelessly wrote, the spirit of all those who’d been furloughed or laid off or let go, the marchers, protestors, those who were mistreated, jailed, tiktokers, independents who really were taking it to the streets. The young people, the seniors, the kids who stood outside with signs and wouldn’t let it go. People who were sick and tired of it and didn’t wanna take it anymore. People who remain sick and tired of it and don’t wanna take it anymore. People who were once repubs and became or are becoming Dems or independents. The Dem party still needs a significant platform. Show us.

Well said Joe!

Agent#99
6h

I'm in total agreement, Joe. This is too premature to take victory laps, especially when a lot of us are supporting against f@scism but still feel that the Democratic Party needs to get their messaging together and walk in lockstep to beat this. The PEOPLE made this happen. If the politicians can't lead, then LET THE PEOPLE LEAD. Elected representatives are ambassadors for us and should take OUR message out there. There is a LOT of work to be done still, consistent, on-point, and messaged. It's too soon to jump for joy. It's too soon to high five. Let's keep the momentum going, and don't take credit for what you don't deserve, the PEOPLE do!

