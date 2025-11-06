Hey, a brief day-after-Election-Day Meltdown this week. Just a bone to pick with Hakeem Jeffries—and I guess with the entire Democratic Party establishment and the leadership of my new political party, a day after Donald Trump was totally repudiated across the country. The day after a HUGE win for Democrats all over the country, I’ve got just a quick bone to pick with Hakeem Jeffries.

Zohran Mamdani won in New York City. Abigail Spanberger won huge in Virginia. Mikie Sherrill won huge in New Jersey. The redistricting initiative won huge in California. And on and on and on it went. Everywhere around the country where there was an election yesterday, Democrats won. Counties and districts moved blue everywhere.

So late last night, after this romp happened, what did House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries say? The Democratic Party is not dead. Can we cool it with these premature obituaries of the Democratic Party? The Democratic Party is back. And I thought, “The Democratic Party is back”? Respectfully, Hakeem, what happened yesterday had nothing to do with the Democratic Party.

What happened yesterday had everything to do with pissed-off Democratic voters and pissed-off independent voters—because of the absolute madman named Donald Trump. No, the Democratic Party isn’t “back.” Democratic voters are supremely pissed off. Yesterday wasn’t about the Democratic Party. Yesterday was about the resistance, about No Kings.

Yesterday was about Americans: Democrats, independents, conservatives, whatever. Americans are scared to death about what’s happened in this country. Americans are pissed off about what’s happening in this country. And these Americans yesterday who voted were so pissed off and so scared to death that they would have stripped butt-ass naked and crawled across broken glass for miles to vote. That’s how pissed off and afraid we all were.

Voters came out yesterday in America and repudiated Donald Trump. They voted for Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger and Zohran Mamdani. They voted for the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, school board. They voted for Pennsylvania’s three Supreme Court justices. They voted for two statewide candidates down in Georgia. I could go on and on and on.

This was all because of the grassroots voters, the resistance. That’s who carried the day yesterday. It wasn’t because of the Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries. It wasn’t because of you, Hakeem Jeffries. It wasn’t because of Chuck Schumer. It wasn’t because of Ken Martin and the DNC. No. That kind of rubbed me the wrong way.

Look, I get it. Democrats had a good day. Thank God. But Hakeem Jeffries declaring that the party is back is a bit like George W. Bush and the infamous “mission accomplished” sign. Why even say that? You won one Election Day here, Hakeem. Chill, baby. You’ve got a lot more to prove.

The point is that Democratic Party establishment and leadership are not responsible for what happened yesterday. Righteously pissed-off voters are responsible. The grassroots are responsible. The resistance is responsible. And Democratic voters who crawled butt-ass naked across broken glass for miles to vote because they’re pissed off about what’s happened in this country—they are responsible.

These same people are pissed off at their own political party too. They’re pissed off at the Democratic Party. These grassroots, not the Democratic Party, carried the day yesterday. In fact, these real people—the voters—carried the Democratic Party yesterday to victory.

You see, once again, Hakeem, you do not understand this moment. You have never gotten this moment. You do not truly understand the threat that Trump is. Chuck Schumer also doesn’t understand this moment or the threat that Trump is. The Democratic Party establishment, from the time Trump was sworn-in back in January, has failed to meet this moment.

You know who’s met the moment? You and me. Pissed-off voters. Righteously angry Democratic voters. The folks I speak with and engage with on Substack, social media, everywhere. The ones who understand that Donald Trump is the very thing our Founders feared, and we’ve got to fight him. We’ve got to punch him. We’ve got to fight fire with fire. We’ve got to win. We get this moment. And because Democratic voters got the moment, the Democratic Party had a good day yesterday.

So, Hakeem Jeffries, respectfully, do not tell me the Democratic Party is back. And do not use yesterday as any evidence that the Democratic Party is back, because the Democratic Party had nothing to do with yesterday.

You wanna show me the Democratic Party is back? Then you need to meet the fucking moment. You need to get out there and fight day after day, and you need to defend democracy day after day, and fight fascism day after day, and organize, and listen to your grassroots voters, and hear their righteous anger, and meet their righteous anger, Hakeem Jeffries and the Democratic Party. Get it done day after day so that we all have a really successful, blue tsunami midterm.

You didn’t win the day yesterday. Righteously pissed-off Democratic voters, independent voters, and regular folk who do not want a fascist in the White House—we all made yesterday happen. Respectfully, Hakeem, it was all of us, not the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump is threatening every American who opposes his fascist agenda. I will NEVER STOP loudly and righteously opposing Trump—and anyone else who violates our American social contract. This is my personal mission.

