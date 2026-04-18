Here’s a little secret for my newer followers: back in the day, Joe Walsh had some issues with Islam—specifically, Islamism. In the late Obama era, as ISIS was seizing land in Iraq and Syria, and Islamists in the United States were committing terror attacks in Orlando, San Bernardino, Chattanooga, and elsewhere, I was pretty damn pissed off. You can check the record on Twitter. I never delete anything, even when I realize later that some of what I said was ignorant or embarrassing (or both). And some of my old tweets definitely were...