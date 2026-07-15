Thank you Network NOVA LIVE, Caroline Boudakian, Angie T, Diana Chapman, James T Duffield, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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“He’s Gone!” — Mitch McConnell’s Disappearance, Graham Platner’s Campaign, and More
A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis
Jul 15, 2026
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