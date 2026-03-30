The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
4h

After the Stand Up for Science online rally, they left their feed open to the rally in Minnesota--just us on the chat, no moderators or commentators. Great! And this sign says what goes to the heart of saving our democracy: "They're eating the Checks, they're eating the Balances." No more gorging. No more.

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Elena Freshman Schumann's avatar
Elena Freshman Schumann
5h

It was a good showing. However, in my opinion it is too little, too late. THERE ARE OVER 300 MILLION PEOPLE THAT LIVE IN THE USA CURRENTLY. And only 8 million showed up??? Say it ain't so JOE, it is not enough. You are not going to win by having than less than TEN PERCENT of the population show up. Shoeless Joe Jackson would agree with me.

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