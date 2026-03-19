We don’t say this enough when it comes to Donald Trump.

And by the way, that’s kind of a weird thing to say about a man—a pitiful excuse of a man, whom we’ve talked about every day, every week, every month, every year for the past 11 years. It’s a weird thing to say, that there are still aspects of Donald Trump that we don’t talk about enough. But here’s one: he hires, and has always hired, bad people. He’s always surrounded himself with bad, incompetent, utterly over-their-heads, untrustworthy people.

You remember back in the day, when he was first running in 2016? What was the line he always used? “I hire only the best people.” Only the best people. It’s always been the exact opposite. He hires the worst people.

And it was this way before he first ran for president, but certainly since he’s become president. In the main, he hires people who are not ready to do the job he’s hired them for. He hires people who are bad people. He hires people you can’t trust. He hires people who are just incompetent.

Source: Getty Images

And yes, we don’t speak enough about this, because we rightly focus on how bad Trump is himself—how cruel he is, how dishonest he is, how lawless he is, how corrupt he is, how un-American he is, how anti-democratic he is, how sociopathic he is, how fascist he is. When you’re bombarded every single day with examples of all of that from him, it’s pretty easy to lose sight of the fact that, in addition to all of that, his entire career, his entire presidential career, he hires the worst people.

I was thinking about this today watching Markwayne Mullin, Senator from Oklahoma, who is up to replace Kristi Noem to head up the Department of Homeland Security. Markwayne Mullin was testifying under oath in front of the Senate committee that would have to approve him for it to go to the full Senate.

And I’m watching some of this testimony, and I’m reading some about it, looking at the highlights, looking at the clips. And all I can think to myself as I watch this guy, a United States Senator from Oklahoma, and listen to him testify under oath, is, what a fucking terrible hire. Like, this guy’s an idiot. Markwayne Mullin. He a bad guy. He’s not telling the truth.

He doesn’t know if he’ll follow the law if Trump tells him to break the law. He can’t answer basic questions about what DHS does. He doesn’t understand the law. He doesn’t understand Border Patrol protocol. He doesn’t understand how and what ICE is supposed to do. This just comes out over and over and over during this testimony today. This guy, if he were head of the Department of Homeland Security, would be utterly in over his head. He’s got no business running the Department of Homeland Security.

Look, the people of Oklahoma, a red state, elected him senator. That’s on the people. People can elect anybody. But he’s a bad guy, a dishonest guy, clearly an untrustworthy guy, and he ain’t ready for prime time. He’s an incompetent guy.

And then I got to thinking, well, who’s he replacing? Oh yeah—Kristi Noem, another ‘worst people’ hire. And then I’m thinking, well, let’s look at it again, let’s just walk down memory lane here, recent memory, and look at Trump’s Cabinet. Who are all the best (not) ‘worst people’ Trump has surrounded himself with this term?

Kash Patel , a conspiracy-laden podcaster to run the FBI. The largest law enforcement agency in the world. The most effective law enforcement agency in the world. And we’re putting a conspiracist podcaster in charge of the FBI. And oh, by the way, Donald Trump made Dan Bongino, another angry podcaster, number two at the FBI. Worst people. Incompetent. Don’t know what they’re doing. Can’t trust a word they say. And in the adventures of Kash Patel, his incompetence and his grifting and his dishonesty play out every single day.

And then I look at Tulsi Gabbard testifying again today. Director of National Intelligence. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset. Tulsi Gabbard is a Putin puppet. And Donald Trump put her in charge of American intelligence. She’s utterly untrustworthy. The intelligence community would never hire Tulsi Gabbard. She wouldn’t pass a background check to get a mid-level job anywhere in any intelligence agency, because she’s not qualified, she’s not trustworthy, and she’s not competent. And Donald Trump picks her to run the whole damn thing. Worst people.

Pam Bondi , just a shill for Donald Trump, in charge of the Justice Department. Bad, incompetent, not at all fit for that job, utterly untrustworthy. Pam Bondi in charge of justice.

Hegseth. Trump picks Hegseth to be in charge of the Defense Department. Pete Hegseth couldn’t get a job within the Defense Department. He’s, like, 15 years old. A weekend Fox News host that Donald Trump puts in charge of the largest federal bureaucracy in this country. Completely in over his head.

Linda McMahon , former pro-wrestling lady executive. He puts her in charge of the Department of Education.

RFK Jr., a fucking quack. A crackpot and a quack. A bad guy who directly led to his second wife’s suicide. He’s a bad, horrible guy. He kept a journal of all the women he was having affairs with. Donald Trump put him in charge of America’s public health.

You get my point.

It just hit me again today like a two-by-four over the head. That was always one of Trump’s greatest lies: that he hires only the best people. Bullshit. He hires only the worst people. And the damage that this country is enduring right now is not just because of how bad and incompetent and untrustworthy Donald Trump is. Remember, Trump is fairly hands-off. So the damage this country is having to endure right now is because of how bad, incompetent, and untrustworthy all the people he’s hired are as well.

He put a racist—a white supremacist racist, Elon Musk—in charge of something called DOGE, which did nothing but kill people around the world, ruin people’s lives around the world, didn’t cut a dime out of the debt or the deficit. And now Elon and his 20-somethings have all of our private information.

He hires the worst people. He always has. They’re incompetent, and they’re bad. And America’s gonna pay—is paying—a really big price because of that as well. Don’t ever forget that.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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