The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Steve Kepke's avatar
Steve Kepke
3h

You mean, The very Best, of The very Worst

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Keiko (pronounced as Kay-Ko)'s avatar
Keiko (pronounced as Kay-Ko)
3h

I know what you mean, Joe. We have an incompetent woman who lies as she breathes everyday just like Trump as our PM here in Japan and she has just landed Washington to see Trump. What a farce! We're very afraid she might promise Trump to destroy our precious national interests (which she has already done many times). She is apparently unfit for office but no one can stop her in the cabinet (SMH).

😔👎🦊

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