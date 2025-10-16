A very short Meltdown this Wednesday.

Fuck you, Republicans. And respectfully, fuck you, Congressman Tom Emmer. Republican Congressman Tom Emmer came out today for a second time and accused Democrats of being terrorists.

That’s what he said. He accused Democrats of being terrorists.

Now look, this is part of what they’re doing. And I hope everybody listening to me is planning on being somewhere on Saturday—this Saturday, October 18—marching and rallying at a No Kings rally.

Find a No Kings rally near you. Go to Indivisible.org and and find a location and join your fellow resisters. Get out there on Saturday.

But damn, these Republicans, man, they are on a roll right now trying to suppress attendance, trying to get people at No Kings rallies to be arrested. That’s what they’re doing.

Speaker Mike Johnson and all the Republicans, team Trump, everybody—every Republican—is calling this a “hate America” thing. Everybody going to No Kings rallies is Antifa, they said. They hate America. They’re Antifa. They’re bad. They’re evil. They’re un-American, all these people who are going to march and rally. Think about that for a moment. Speaker Mike Johnson and all these Republicans calling No Kings rallygoers “just a bunch of ‘hate America’ people.”

Hate America? I’m rallying on Sunday to reaffirm my belief in that basic American principle that we are not ruled by kings. We don’t have kings in America. How is that a “hate America” thing? I’m reaffirming our founding principle.

But this is what just fucking sent me over the edge again today. And it’s not the first time he said it, and he’s not the only Republican to say it. Let me say this again: From Speaker Johnson to Trump to JD Vance to every Republican, they’re all on the same page. They are all saying the same thing about everybody who’s going to a No Kings rally on Saturday.

They are scared shitless about this No Kings day. They are scared of this movement. They’re scared of how big and powerful it is. They’re trying to suppress it. They’re trying to suppress it, tamp down attendance, and they’re also laying the predicate, the groundwork to rough up rallygoers, to make arrests.

You call them Antifa. Pam Bondi was on with fucking Hannity last night saying they’re “going after Antifa.” Who the fuck is Antifa? But by labeling everybody Antifa, they will try to arrest people on Saturday at rallies around the country as well.

But this is what set me off more than anything: Congressman Tom Emmer, for the second time today—and he’s not the first Republican to say this—called Democrats terrorists. He said, “You’re going to see people out there on Saturday at these No Kings rallies who are part of the radical pro-terrorist wing of the Democratic Party.”

Pro-terrorist wing of the Democratic Party, Tom Emmer said. Fuck you, Tom Emmer. I became a Democrat four months ago. I wouldn’t have become a Democrat if I knew there was a pro-terrorist wing of the party.

Do you know what it is to be pro-terrorist? Do you know what terrorism is? Terrorism is the intentional targeting and killing of civilians for political, religious, or whatever reasons. The purposeful targeting and killing of civilians for political reasons—that is what terrorism is. A Republican Congressman, Tom Emmer, is accusing Democrats of supporting that.

What Democrats are pro-terrorist? What Democrats are pro-terrorism? A pro-terrorism wing of the party? There are Democrats who support terrorism? What an ugly, despicable thing to say.

And get lost, Republicans, with your whining and complaints about incendiary, dangerous, divisive language coming from the left. You just called Democrats terrorist-supporters. Terrorists. I don’t know how you can get more incendiary than that. What a horrible thing to say.

All Tom Emmer had to say is, “the radical pro-left wing of the Democratic Party.” But to call the left wing of the Democratic Party “terrorist supporters,” that means they actively support the intentional targeting and killing of civilians. I do not know of a Democratic elected official who has ever said that. What a horrible thing to say.

I promised you a brief Meltdown, so I’m done. I’m done. And I’ll close with this: They are scared shitless of these No Kings rallies. Trump and his Republican Party are. So let’s fucking scare the death out of them, man. Let’s fucking scare them to death.

Everybody and their mother—all of us—get out there on Saturday. Find a No Kings rally near you. Go to Indivisible.org, and find a No Kings rally near you. Let’s make this the absolute largest peacetime protest in American history this Saturday, October 18.

No Kings. Join me. Get out there.

This Week

