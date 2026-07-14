PODCAST: Government-Sanctioned Murderers. On Our Streets. Is This What You Want America?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The time for beating around the bush is long past. The time for being afraid to speak the truth is long past. In America right now, on our streets, we have government-sanctioned, lawless thugs murdering innocent people. Government-sanctioned murderers. Here. So, you decide America? Is this what you want your country to be? Is this the America you want? Decide. Now.

Thank you Toothpicker, Mary, Michele Sutton, Teralex 🚫👑’s, CH, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.