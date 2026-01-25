Source: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

I don’t want to keep writing about ICE. I hate it actually. I was going to write about Jack Smith in this space today, to acknowledge his candor and mettle in the face of farcical partisan bullshit from Republicans on Thursday. But instead, ICE killed another innocent American citizen—Alex Pretti—on a Minneapolis street today, proving yet again that this federal agency isn’t law enforcement. It’s a lawless band of thugs.

Alex was a 37-year-old registered nurse for Veterans’ Affairs. He was a licensed gun owner. DHS claims he was violently protesting and threatening ICE agents with his weapon. Watch the video. Is that what you see?

DHS is lying to us again. This was target practice. This was an execution. It was indefensible and disgusting.

It’s not even “obey or die” anymore. It’s “exercise your 1st Amendment rights and die.” If you feel helpless, I understand. I was feeling the exact same way. That’s why I launched PAXIS. It gives all of us steps to fight back. And we need them.

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

FOREIGN LEADERS AND OFFICIALS STANDING UP. Foreign leaders gave Donald Trump a reality check this week. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was especially blunt. He pledged his support to Denmark and Greenland and said that Canada is in a “rupture” with the United States over the issue. He also described Trump’s tariffs as a “wakeup call” and said that the country was looking elsewhere for trade and security partnerships. Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov had some even stronger words. He compared Trump advisor Stephen Miller’s remarks on taking Greenland to “the mentality of a rapist,” saying: “You can’t defend yourself, so I’m going to take you. That’s basically what he’s saying.” This is the kind of clarity we need from world leaders. JUDGES STANDING UP. When the Justice Department tried to bring charges against journalist Don Lemon for doing his job, a federal magistrate judge rejected them. The DOJ is trying to use the FACE Act to prosecute Lemon for his coverage of anti-ICE protesters who entered a Minneapolis church. Freedom of the press is essential to democracy. This judge protected it. FIRST RESPONDERS STANDING UP. First responders in Minnesota are also taking action. Doctors in the state are offering telemedicine and house calls to patients who are afraid to leave the house because of ICE. In the city of Brooklyn Park, the Chief of Police spoke up against ICE, saying that the police department has received numerous complaints about ICE stopping people in traffic and on the street to harass them about their immigration status. Once again, our first responders are putting themselves in the line of fire for their communities. We’re lucky to have them. RELIGIOUS LEADERS STANDING UP. Religious leaders are taking a stand, too. In Washington, D.C., the archbishop for the U.S. military said it would be “morally acceptable” for service people to disobey orders that violate their conscience. Archbishops from Chicago, D.C., and Newark released a joint statement questioning the validity of U.S. actions in Venezuela, Ukraine, and Greenland. Pope Leo expressed similar concerns earlier this month, warning that the principle of not “using force to violate the borders of others” has been “completely undermined.” And in New Hampshire, a bishop has told his clergy to prepare their wills. “It may be that now is no longer the time for statements,” he said, “but for us with our bodies to stand between the powers of this world and the most vulnerable.” That is the bravery the Bible calls for. ENTERTAINERS STANDING UP. Several entertainers have been using their platforms to call out ICE. Last week, musician Billie Eilish once again made her stance clear in an award acceptance speech, saying, “We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protestors being assaulted and murdered.” Bruce Springsteen had a similar message at a concert this week. He dedicated his song The Promised Land to Renee Good and called out ICE for its “Gestapo tactics.” Then he called on the crowd to join in on Mayor Jacob Frey’s message to Trump: “ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” I’m joining in, too.

HONORABLE MENTION: In a post on X, Sen. Ed Markey shared the NYT article reporting Trump’s claims that not winning the Nobel Peace Prize encouraged him to try to take over Greenland with the caption, “Invoke the 25th Amendment.” We need more members of Congress to stand up—and not just on social media.

