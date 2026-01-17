Dear Friends,

Just a quick note. I have to apologize to my paid subscribers for missing our Thursday Night Live last night. Something came up at the last minute. To make up for it, I’m sending a special Friday night video with a simple question: is this the America we want? I encourage you to share it.

If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, please give us a try with a free trial. Just five bucks a month if you stay. Not only will you get to watch this video, but you’ll get extra content every single week and the chance to hang out with us at our weekly chat. And you’ll be helping to support me and my amazing team.

We’re a community here at The Social Contract, and that’s what we all need now more than ever. I’d love to have you join us.

Have a great weekend,