This is a great column – I agree with almost everything. However, I do take a issue with the fact that Democrats created this. Biden should have stepped aside early on, and we should have been able to have an open convention in 2024, no question. However, Harris was a fantastic candidate, and I know so many people Unfortunately who simply could not vote for a woman let alone a black woman. Almost every Democrat i know did vote for her.

You say America "elected" this monster. However the truth is that a "Minority of the people eligable to vote elected him BOTH TIMES". How we elect a President matters a lot. The biggest screw of all elections in the history of the world which led to a World War and 50 million people date and many more injured was of the election of Hitler by the "democratic" government of Germany in 1936. The problem is that while Hitler was "elected" he like Trump was also elected by a minority of the people eligible to vote. Gee both Hitler and Trump were legally and validly elected by a minority of the people eligable to vote???? There is a lesson here somewhere and we need to pay attention to it.

