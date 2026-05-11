The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
5h

Spot on selections as usual.

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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
5h

Unfortunately, shaming these assholes accomplishes nothing. They’ve long ago given up morals, ethics, and any sense of propriety in their pursuit of Republican goals and doing Trump’s dirty work. They know no shame.

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