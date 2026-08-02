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Back in my right-wing media days, when things were slow, when my “side” wasn’t doing particularly well politically, when I needed a boost in listenership, I would reach into my bag of oldies but goodies and grab an emotional, culture-war issue to talk about on my syndicated talk radio show that I KNEW would inflame and anger my right-wing audience — brown and black immigrants and/or Muslims invading our shores, on our streets, committing crimes and unleashing mayhem.

This was, and is, the guaranteed “go to” for Republicans and conservative/right wing influencers and talkers. Why? Because NOTHING scares and engages the Republican Party base more than this. Nothing. The fear of the unknown.

I should add that I generally put this “stuff” in front of my audience and followers (and I didn’t do it often) because I genuinely considered illegal immigration to be a problem, I had real concerns about assimilation, and I did, and still do, have strong concerns about Islam, most especially Islamism. But I cannot tell a lie. I knew for certain, every time I brought up “brown & black immigrants invading our shores” or “Muslim terrorists,” I’d get a huge rise out of my audience.

And the sad, horrible truth is…….

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