I got a well-meaning reply to a post I wrote last week about my evolution on race relations in America. In the post, I talked about how the Republican Party’s only jobs these days are stroking and enabling Donald Trump and sowing fear and division, and that’s why I had to leave the GOP. I actually still care about policymaking (remember that?), as well as democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic human decency, and there’s no room in the Republican Party for those anymore.

Responding to that post, the reader said I ought to consider whether I’ve exchanged sowing one type of fear and division for another, and it really got me thinking. How are fear and division used? Who benefits from them? What does it mean to fight against them without becoming part of the problem?