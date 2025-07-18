The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Fat Ankles, A Confused Base, And A Still Lost Opposition

Joe Walsh
Mike Nellis
Jul 18, 2025
I sat down with Democratic strategist Mike Nellis - and we covered it all, Trump’s health, all things Epstein, a MAGA base increasingly angry and confused, and a Democratic Party, still trying to figure out how to be a strong, effective opposition. We also talked about our favorite Chicago spots. Check it out.

