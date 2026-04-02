A special note from the Social Contract Team: We won’t be publishing this weekend, and Joe won’t host or appear on any Lives today or tomorrow, in observance of Holy Week and Easter. This includes the Thursday evening Live for paid subscribers, which is canceled tonight. We’ll be back on Monday. To all who celebrate, Happy Easter! And to our Jewish brothers and sisters, Pesach Sameach!

Source: Erica Dischino/Reuters

In July 2024, Donald Trump told a group of Christians assembled at a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, that if they voted for him in that year’s presidential election, “you won’t have to vote anymore.” Trump’s supporters insisted that he was being facetious, suggesting that he would do such a bang-up job as President, there would be no need for them to vote again. To everyone else, the comment came across as ominous, especially in light of Trump’s already contemptuous view of voting and elections.

They were right to worry.

Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about voter ID. Mail-in ballot fraud. Election integrity. And if you’ve got Trump-supporting family members—a brother, a neighbor, a mother-in-law—they’re probably repeating this stuff back to you at the dinner table.

Here’s what they don’t know (and honestly, here’s what most people don’t know): this isn’t voter ID. If it were, I’d be all for it. I actually do think we should present ID when we go to vote. I don’t want someone pretending to be me and taking my vote away. That shouldn’t even be problematic, in my opinion. We show ID to buy alcohol. What’s the difference?

But that’s not what The SAVE Act is.

It’s something darker and more brazen—just one part of a larger plan to suppress the vote, in plain sight, before the 2026 midterms.

And here’s the thing: it’s going to impact every single voter in America.

Melissa from the Social Contract Team put together this explainer for MAGA and a conversation guide for you. Use it. Share it. Have the conversations. Because if we’re not talking about this now, we’re already losing.

Be brave,

Only disinformation is completely free.

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