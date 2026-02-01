American flags, bald eagles, the Constitution, and anti-ICE protests are all patriotic af

If it wasn’t clear before, it sure as hell is now: Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about our Second Amendment rights.

A week ago, federal agents murdered Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, patriot, and gun-owner as he peacefully exercised his right to protest. And the Trump Administration’s first instinct was to blame Pretti’s death on his lawful carry of a firearm. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Pretti “assaulted our officers,” and that the officers acted in self-defense. She seemed to think that Pretti having a gun was automatic proof of his guilt, saying, “I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was of the same mind, saying that “any gun owner knows that when you are carrying a weapon...and you are confronted by law enforcement, you are raising the assumption of risk and the risk of force being used against you.” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli felt the need to weigh in, too, posting on X that “if you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you.”

FBI Director Kash Patel’s take was just as bad: “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have a right to break the law.” But as usual, it was Donald Trump who had the most ludicrous view, saying that he didn’t “like that [Pretti] had a gun,” and suggesting that Pretti was doing something wrong by carrying one at a protest. “You can’t have guns,” he said, “You can’t walk in with guns.”

These statements are either ignorant or downright dishonest.

