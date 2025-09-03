Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump has a complicated relationship with women, to put it kindly. Nearly everyone knows the basics…he hung out with notorious sex traffickers; allegedly raped a woman in a dressing room; was accused by many more, including an underage girl, in a case that was later dropped; admitted to walking in on beauty pageant contestants getting dressed; bragged about grabbing women by their genitals; suggested he wanted to date his own daughter; had an affair with a porn star while his third wife was home with their newborn; called women “dogs” and “pigs”; said you have to “treat them like sh*t,” and much more.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say Trump is a user of women.

But in spite of all his flagrant misogyny and predation, Trump managed to earn 44% of the female vote (and 52% of the white female vote) in 2024. How? At least part of the reason is Trump’s calculated use of women as an instrumental component of his political machine.

For all his flaws, Trump is a brilliant marketer. So the women in Trump’s two administrations and three campaigns have served multiple purposes: to enhance his image, solidify and expand his political base, and counter claims of sexism, to name a few. Let’s take a closer look at how women have been used as political props, a tool for advancing his political strategy, and a regressive model of femininity in the Trump era.

