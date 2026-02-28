Last spring, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told participants at the Border Security Expo in Phoenix that he wants to run immigration enforcement “like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.” As shocking as that statement was, it was accurate, and the Department of Homeland Security has taken aggressive steps to make that nightmare a reality.

Over the past year, the Trump Administration has run into bottlenecks in its goal to deport 1 million people per year through a system never intended to accommodate such a large number of people. The administration says it needs more than 100,000 detention facility beds to make the goal feasible. Recent estimates put the system’s current capacity at 70,000 beds, and with a record-setting 73,000 people already in custody, the strain on resources is showing. The DHS has scrambled to make space for the influx of detainees, setting up tent camps and converting a military base in El Paso, Texas, into a detention facility. But in recent months, they’ve pivoted toward a new approach: warehouses.

The Washington Post earlier this month revealed that the DHS is planning on buying 24 sites across the country, with plans to retrofit and use them as detention facilities. That will include 16 regional processing centers with capacity for 1,000-1,500 detainees each, in addition to eight larger facilities with space for 7,000-10,000 detainees. Collectively, the facilities are expected to add 92,600 beds to the system.

This will be an unbelievably costly endeavor. The DHS has budgeted no less than $38.3 billion for the warehouse purchases. At least seven sites have already been acquired, with price tags ranging from tens of millions to over $100 million each. And that’s just for the buildings, which are “industrial shells” and will require millions of dollars worth of renovations before they can accept a single detainee. For reference, ICE plans to spend $158 million to retrofit just one warehouse in New Hampshire.

But those numbers are dwarfed by the enormous human cost that will result from harm to both the detainees who will be held in the facilities and the communities they will occupy. And while ordinary people pay these costs, Trump’s cronies are preparing themselves for extravagant windfall profits. As usual in Trump’s America, the people pay, and the oligarchy profits.

Only disinformation is completely free.

