Every few days, I catch myself thinking that maybe it’s time to call it quits. Because at moments like this—when a President is visibly falling asleep at a Cabinet meeting where he’s being praised in the most nauseating fashion possible, while top officials are casually calling for a travel ban on “every damn country,” labeling immigrants as “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” and absurdly claiming that “hundreds of millions of lives” have been saved by his illegal drug “policies”—I wonder if we are already too lost.

Because the real victims of what’s called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or TDS aren’t those who oppose Donald Trump. They’re the ones who refuse to admit how deeply and dangerously fucked up this all is. That’s the real sickness.

But I’m still here.

You’re still here.

We’re still trying.

And that matters.

Thanks for staying in the fight,

Joe

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is to be watched closely. Opportunist...likely. How big are her balls, and is she really willing to make such a drastic change from her prior loyalty to Donnie? It is nice to see the beginnings of her taking stock of the bigger picture. If so, she will not only have millions supporting her, but possibly sleep better at night. —Brenda B.

You pretty much nail it on the head, Joe. If MTG’s so-called conversion/come-to-the-truth moment is so profound, she needs to use her position as an elected Congressperson to speak and seek that truth in the House and beyond, not quit in the face of the response of the fascist dictator wannabe and his minions. Sadly, I was always skeptical about the so-called change of course by MTG. Thanks, as always, for your stellar efforts. Most appreciated! —Paul V.

Agreed on the MTG question. I would be interested in hearing a detailed breakdown of how you think you were brought to such a big change. All I could find by Googling was that you thought Trump was challenging the basis of democracy, with the intent to ruin it. That’s true, but there’s so much more to it, isn’t there? What came before your willingness to recognize that? Besides just speaking reason as often as I can, I guess I’m looking for a little more insight into exactly which buttons to hit, and when, and how. —Bea K.

Good morning, Joe. I just started listening to your podcast, and as a registered Democrat, I respect the hell out of you, because you tell it how it is. For someone who was once a member of the Republican Party, at least you are honest about what you did in the past. People like you and Michael Steele, who is a Republican—I respect you two for keeping it real. —Victor B.

