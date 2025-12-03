The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
2h

What a spectacular Failure trump and his Regime is‼️ Always good hearing from you, Joe, Thanks for Keepin' It Real Tonight and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Stoler's avatar
Adam Stoler
2h

and the Republicons aren’t embarassed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture