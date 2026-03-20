Let me be upfront about something before I get into this. I’ve said it publicly, and I’ll say it again: Democrats are going to take back the House in November. They don’t need to do a single thing differently. They don’t need to resolve their identity crisis, sharpen their message, or figure out how to talk to the voters they’ve been losing. Donald Trump is doing all the work for them. This is a Trump election, and Trump’s badness is enough.

So why am I writing this piece?

Because the morning after election night, when Democrats are celebrating and patting themselves on the back, the hard conversation is going to begin. Who are we? What do we stand for? How do we win everywhere, not just in a wave year?

And I want to plant these seeds now, before the champagne is poured, because the geography problem I’m about to describe doesn’t go away after a good midterm. It gets worse. In fact, Democrats may not elect another Democratic president in my lifetime if they don’t fix this.