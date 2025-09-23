The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
29
40

PODCAST: Democrats Don’t Understand. Republicans Don’t Give A F#ck

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Sep 23, 2025
29
40
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Watching that press conference yesterday, with the world’s biggest idiot talking about autism & vaccines & Tylenol & pregnancy, I actually thought for the first time in a long, long time that we’re completely fucked and there’s no coming back from this. Woke up this morning, wondering the same. We put a horrible human being in the White House. Democrats don’t understand how it happened, and Republicans don’t give a f#ck.

Thank you

Bob B.
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Cat Wilson RN
,
V for Violet
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture