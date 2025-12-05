Earlier this week, I officially dubbed CNN’s Scott Jennings as my inaugural “Everything That’s Wrong with Our Politics Today.” Why? Because he lies to you for money. Well, who knew we’d get such a blatant admission of that a few days later—not from Scott, but from Dan Bongino.

Like Donald Trump and the rest of his supporters, Bongino tried to convince folks for nearly five years that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was simply patriotic Americans exercising their right to protest peacefully. Now, we all know that couldn’t be further from the truth. It was so disastrous and harmful to our democracy that we’re still dealing with its aftermath today.

This week, it was revealed that Brian Cole, Jr., of Woodbridge, Va., who allegedly planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the riots, told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen. (Yup, add another psycho with violent intentions to the long list of Americans who believed Trump’s dangerous lie.)

Before he was the FBI Deputy Director, Bongino pushed 2020 election conspiracy theories and called the pipe bomb case an “inside job” on his podcast. Yesterday, he appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity in his official capacity, claiming he was paid for his opinions at the time as a right-wing influencer. Here’s what he said:

“Listen, I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions. That’s clear, and one day I’ll be back in that space. But that’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your Deputy Director, and we base investigations on facts.”

Hmm, I guess this is what happens when you fuck around and find out, huh, Dan? Bongino’s comments sum up everything that’s wrong not only with our politics but also with the Trump Administration. Everyone is swayed by money, what’s popular, and what gets the most attention. Truth is secondary—at best. At least Bongino was honest about that, albeit inadvertently.

Truth and facts should always matter, whether they support your political beliefs or not, whether they make you rich and popular or not. But this is Trump’s America, and the Deputy Director of the FBI only cares about telling you the truth if he’s being paid to care.

Joe

This Past Week

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Click below if you missed any of my conversations last week!

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, shady, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

SARAH BECKSTROM. Twenty-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard members shot by an assailant in Washington, D.C., last week, passed away from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day. She will always be a hero in the eyes of her loved ones and our nation. May she rest in peace. And prayers out to Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who continues to heal from his injuries. MARK KELLY. Even as the Pentagon continues its investigation into his (very legal) message to servicemembers last month, Sen. Mark Kelly is standing up to the Trump Administration. First, he called out Trump as a career bully, then he had some strong words about Pete Hegseth and his alleged “kill everybody” orders during a strike in the Caribbean in September. He condemned Hegseth’s ridiculous and unqualified behavior and expressed his worries that the Secretary of Defense would put our service members into difficult positions. “This is not a serious person,” he said. He was clear and to the point and didn’t take any bullshit. That’s just the kind of voice we need right now. THE NEW YORK TIMES. The newspaper is suing Hegseth over press restrictions at the Pentagon that have resulted in many experienced defense journalists being replaced by MAGA influencers in the military headquarters. The NYT says the restrictions are in violation of their 1st and 5th Amendment rights and that they constitute “an attempt to exert control over reporting the government dislikes.” Right on, NYT. COSTCO. The retailer is suing the Trump Administration, asking for a full refund of tariffs it paid so far this year and protection from any further payments. It’s arguing that it might not get its money back even if the Supreme Court upholds lower court rulings that Trump’s tariffs are illegal. Donald Trump is bad for business. Costco gets that. FIGHTERS EVERYWHERE. Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter called out the Trump Administration for its use of her music in a video showing ICE abductions with the caption, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.” She called the video “evil and disgusting” and told the administration to “not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Well said, Sabrina. Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant coach Dave Toub rebuked Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff rules after his appearance at a Washington Commanders game in early November. Toub was not impressed, saying, “He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at. He has no idea what’s going on.” That’s one evergreen observation, Coach Toub.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week