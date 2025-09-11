Sorry this is late, folks. Yesterday was a tough one.

Hey. Just a short Midweek Meltdown this week. Let me start here: As long as we stay on this road of political hate, America will break up. We will not stay together as a nation as long as we remain on this road where we hate the people we disagree with politically.

We consider the people we disagree with politically to be our mortal enemy, and we want to destroy the people we disagree with. The final destination once you’re on that road of hate is political violence. It is what we saw once again in America yesterday, when 31-year-old right-wing media star Charlie Kirk was brutally shot and killed on a college campus in Utah.

I knew Charlie well. He was like a son to me.