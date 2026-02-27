Have you noticed that Donald Trump still brings up the 2020 election everywhere he goes? Military events, Black History Month observances, the State of the Union address, formal occasions, casual interactions—everywhere. Part of the reason, of course, is simple: he’s the world’s biggest sore loser. He can’t stand that he lost to Joe Biden, and by force of pure narcissistic will, he wants to change that outcome, at least in people’s minds. And he’s been quite successful. More than a third of Americans believe the lie, including close to 70% of Republicans.

But there’s more method to his madness, and we’re all very familiar with it by now, since he’s done it ahead of every election since 2016. He’s priming the pump for election denial. He does it every time, and especially in 2020:

If I lose, it’s because the election was rigged. It’s because of mail-in ballots. It’s because of crooked election officials in big (mostly Democratic, mostly Black) cities. It’s because illegals are voting. It’s because of voter fraud.

He casts doubt on the results before the election happens, as a sort of emotional insurance policy to help him deal with the humiliation of losing. And, more importantly, to sow seeds of doubt in the electorate. The kind of seeds that eventually grow into widespread distrust of election results, threats against election officials, and insurrections.

Even when he wins, he claims he won by much larger margins, but “voter fraud” dampened his support. He did it in 2016 and 2024. Just this week, he said of the 2024 election:

“It just amazes me that there isn’t more support out there. We actually have a ‘silent support.’ Well, that’s how I won. I got probably 85 million votes. They say 78 million, 79 million. They cheated at this election, too. It was just too big to rig. Too big to rig.”

Now, a midterm election is a little over eight months away, and all signs suggest it will yield big, impactful gains for the Democrats. A new poll out from Emerson gives Democrats an 8-point lead over Republicans (50% to 42%) on the generic ballot. So that means Trump and sycophantic Republicans are going to pull out all the stops to fuck with the election—from old-school gerrymandering to cleansing voter rolls, messing with state election processes, passing stringent voter ID laws, having ICE terrorize voters at the polls, to God only knows what else.

And like a gift delivered on a fake gold platter, the U.S. Supreme Court has just handed them yet another way to do it.