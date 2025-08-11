Call Out Every Act Of Fascism, But Stay Patient, Stay The Course

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
It’s easy, so easy, to get down. Because every day he says and does 1,000 cruel, un-American fascist things. Like today. Threatening to take over DC. But don’t get down. Resolutely call out what he’s doing today, and then stay the course. Be a happy warrior. Pace yourself. Democracy will win. Fascism will lose.
