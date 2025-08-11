The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Call Out Every Act Of Fascism, But Stay Patient, Stay The Course

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Aug 11, 2025
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

It’s easy, so easy, to get down. Because every day he says and does 1,000 cruel, un-American fascist things. Like today. Threatening to take over DC. But don’t get down. Resolutely call out what he’s doing today, and then stay the course. Be a happy warrior. Pace yourself. Democracy will win. Fascism will lose.

Discussion about this video

