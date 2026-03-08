Our Jerk of the Week is…Kristi Noem

Jerks, jerks, and more jerks. The latest jobs report is horrific, but one job loss I won’t be crying about is Kristi Noem. On Thursday, Donald Trump fired Noem as head of Homeland Security, with Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin succeeding her (yes, he’s every bit as unqualified as Noem was). Although Noem was only DHS Secretary for a little over a year, the damage she inflicted will take years to undo, exemplified by this horrific story of ICE luring a man from work, aggressively arresting him, and detaining him illegally. That’s the legacy Noem leaves behind. But what do you expect from someone who savagely kills innocent animals?

Unfortunately, unlike Noem, the Secretary of Defense/War (and last week’s Jerk of the Week), Pete Hegseth, is still gainfully employed. Hegseth made headlines this week for behaving like a 14-year-old, saying the U.S. would observe “no stupid rules of engagement” in Iran. Those “stupid” rules, however, exist for a reason, helping to protect civilians and keep operations compliant with international law. Human Rights Watch promptly responded to Hegseth’s comments, stating that dismissing rules of engagement in public can read as minimizing legal constraints. How quaint of them to think that he and the rest of the Trump Administration care about silly things like ethics or rule of law.

In the week that’s followed since the U.S. launched air strikes on Iran, Republicans have made pathetic attempts to justify Trump’s decision-making. White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton have each claimed that Iran posed an “imminent threat” to the U.S. If that were true, then why did FBI Director Kash Patel fire a dozen agents and staff members from a counterintelligence unit specifically tasked with monitoring threats from Iran? Not because it was in our national interests, that’s for sure. No, it was because they were involved in the investigation of Trump’s alleged illegal hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. What a fucking disgrace.

The illegal war in Iran doesn’t appear to be coming to an end anytime soon. War powers legislation, which would’ve prevented Trump from continuing strikes without Congressional approval, failed in both the House and Senate. At a time when Democrats across the board need to be united in defeating this fascist regime, five members of my new party voted down the resolution They included Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and, in the House, Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman, and California Rep. Juan Vargas. Shame on them.

Our final jerk this week is none other than the U.S. Supreme Court, which blocked a lower court decision last Monday that likely would have flipped a Republican congressional district in New York into a Democratic one. The midterm redrawing of NY’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Staten Island and a small part of Brooklyn, is currently held by a Republican. On Jan. 21, a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the current district dilutes the power of Black and Latino voters in violation of the state constitution. Great job, SCOTUS, you secured a win for Trump and Republicans, but kept marginalized voters at a disadvantage!

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

HENNEPIN COUNTY ATTORNEY MARY MORIARTY. This Minnesota prosecutor announced on Monday that her office is investigating a slew of incidents involving Border Patrol “commander at large” Gregory Bovino and other officers involved in the immigration crackdown in the state. Bovino is under investigation for a video showing him deploying a chemical agent into a crowd of protesters, and Moriarty is also working to obtain evidence from the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good that the Trump Administration is withholding. “We will investigate and pursue charging where appropriate,” said Moriarty, “Make no mistake, we are not afraid of any legal fight.” Love that fight. U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE JIA COBB. On Monday, she struck down the DHS’ requirement that lawmakers give seven days notice before visiting ICE facilities, saying that Republicans failed to provide “concrete examples of safety issues posed by Congressional visits without advanced notice.” The move comes after Cobb blocked a similar notice requirement last December. In her latest ruling, she rebuked the administration for its renewed attempt to impose a notice requirement and ordered it to follow the terms of her decision. Once again, the courts are keeping the administration in line. TWO HOUSE COMMITTEES. Two House committees also worked to pursue justice this week. On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Pam Bondi to testify about the Justice Department’s release (or non-release) of the Epstein files. That same day, the House Ethics Committee announced that it’s opening an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate favoritism against Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales. He was ignoring calls to step down and going ahead with his runoff campaign after admitting to an affair with a staffer who later committed suicide. Now, he’s dropped his bid. In a time when accountability is all but absent, it’s nice to see some. TWENTY STATES SUING. Nearly half of states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for its plans to impose global tariffs of 15%. The new tariffs are in reaction to the Supreme Court’s recent decision that Trump’s use of the​​ International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs is illegal. “The focus right now should be on paying people back, not doubling down on illegal tariffs,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. Absolutely. NEW YORK FEDERAL RESERVE PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS. The states aren’t the only ones speaking out against the tariffs. The New York Fed’s President John Williams pushed back against them as he spoke at a conference on Tuesday. He said the tariffs primarily hurt American consumers and businesses and that their ill effects are likely to worsen in the future. It’s an inconvenient truth that Trump would like to sweep under the rug. Williams refused to let him.

SUGGESTED BY READER JENNA G.: Pope Leo, for his recent speech rejecting unjust war with moral clarity.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

