The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
30m

Get after em' Joe 💥💪❗🤓

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Mark Hill's avatar
Mark Hill
15m

The so-called progressives are particularly unforgiving of any past sins. They think you are forever damned for thinking or saying anything they think is wrong. That’s unfortunately Dem politics today. Doesn’t matter that you were working for someone else or that you disagreed then or now, you are guilty forever.

Of course there are many on the extreme right who are just as unforgiving.

It makes it impossible to have a debate or conversation trying to persuade with those types of people until reality hits them upside their head and they can’t ignore it anymore.

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