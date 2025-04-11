Because Trump Is So Bad, He’s Forcing Us To Decide What Kind Of People We Want To Be

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2723957Because Trump Is So Bad, He’s Forcing Us To Decide What Kind Of People We Want To BeJoe WalshApr 11, 20252723957ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsLive with Joe WalshNov 13 • Joe Walsh and Ambassador Susan E. RiceRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh WednesdayNov 12 • Joe Walsh and Michael CohenIs the Democratic Party Back from the Dead? Sleepy Don, Soaring Grocery Prices, and… Joe Walsh (D) for President!? — with Mike Nellis and…Nov 7 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathNov 6 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathAnother Episode Of Walsh WednesdayNov 5 • Joe Walsh and Michael CohenLive with Joe WalshNov 5 • Joe WalshAM CoffeeNov 2 • Joe Walsh and RoyceTucker Carlson Embraces White Supremacist Nick Fuentes, Trump Approves Unauthorized Airstrikes on Venezuela, and Republicans Plan to Starve…Oct 31 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis