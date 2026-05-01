I’ve been saying it since the moment he unveiled the renderings. Tear it down. I said it when people laughed. I said it when they called me dramatic. I said it when Trump demolished the East Wing—a piece of American history—and the cranes moved in and the construction began. And I’m saying it now, when too many Democrats have quietly accepted that this thing is going to get built and moved on to arguing about the price of eggs.

I am not moving on. The ballroom must be torn down. And here’s why this matters more than most people realize.