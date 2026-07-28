The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: An Entire Party Of Election Deniers & Constitution Haters

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump was in Michigan yesterday, at one of his rallies, telling one lie after another. But this isn’t about Trump. This is about two “normal” Republican members of Congress who were at the rally too, and the anti-democratic crap they said. The whole party has been infected.

Thank you James T Duffield, Toothpicker, Doodle Bug, Los Gatos Sin Madrid, CH, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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