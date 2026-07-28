PODCAST: An Entire Party Of Election Deniers & Constitution Haters

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Trump was in Michigan yesterday, at one of his rallies, telling one lie after another. But this isn’t about Trump. This is about two “normal” Republican members of Congress who were at the rally too, and the anti-democratic crap they said. The whole party has been infected.
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