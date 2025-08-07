I’ve got to get something off my chest this Wednesday, and this is really directed at the American people. I love you, American people, but we’ve got to be fucking better informed and better educated about our politics and civics in this country. Man, we stopped teaching American government and civics so damn long ago. We ought to be teaching it in our schools every single day.

Look, this whole Texas redistricting/gerrymandering thing? Pay attention. I get so angry when people don’t understand what is so unprecedented about what Texas is trying to do.

“Everybody gerrymanders, Joe. Texas is no different than California and Illinois and all these other states. They all gerrymandered, Joe.”

Yeah, gerrymandering is wrong. And yes, both parties do it wherever they can, in whatever state they can do it. But man, American people, do we not understand the redistricting process? Do we need to walk everybody through this again so that you understand that what Texas is doing is dangerous, wrong, and unprecedented—and will open up a whole can of worms that this democracy will never recover from?

Look, here's the deal…

Yes, gerrymandering is wrong, but it happens. And both sides do it in whatever states they control. But it’s done every 10 years. It’s done at the end of every decade. It’s done with each and every census we have at the end of every decade. Every 10 years, we redistrict, and Republicans gerrymander, and Democrats gerrymander.

What Texas is doing is different.

They’re proposing mid-decade redistricting, not waiting until 2030. We just did this in 2020. The next redistricting is in 2030 and then 2040. Texas is saying, “Screw that. I’m gonna redistrict now. I’m not waiting until 2030.”

Do you understand how dangerous and unprecedented this is? Because this will then make it possible for any state, and any party in any state, to say, “The hell with it. I’m gonna redistrict this year, before this election.”

We will get states gerrymandering before every single election in this country. Representatives will not know what districts they represent. People will not know who their representatives are. This will fuck up every single election in this country.

Stop. Get informed. Understand why what Texas is doing is so wrong and so unprecedented. It’s mid-decade redistricting. That doesn’t happen. That’s against the rules. And every Republican and every Democrat should oppose it, because it will open up a whole can of worms where everybody will redistrict and gerrymander before every election, and then our democracy is done.

American people, get informed. Understand what’s going on.

