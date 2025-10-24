The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JDW's avatar
JDW
2h

You're a Democrat because you're rightly focused on the bigger picture. Not a policy position. BTW, you don't have to be a Democrat to not be a Republican. I've been a registered independent for 43 years. I'm fine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Patricia Gilman's avatar
Patricia Gilman
2h

Why do you have to be anything. Believe in what you believe in and make it your own. Be an Independent. Just not a republican

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture