The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
10h

And here I was hoping there wouldn't be any ICE agents outside our polling places. WOW he truly is evil isn't he? Meanwhile I will keep my fingers crossed that all this crap "HE'S" planning on doing blows up in his face as much as the war he started not so long ago.

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Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
9h

I kind of feel like vomiting.

Well, if we are all fascism from here on out, it's been nice knowing ya'll. We had a good run. 250 years ain't too shabby.

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