Yesterday, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the nomination of Jay Clayton to be Director of National Intelligence, overseeing America’s entire intelligence community. Clayton has zero — repeat, ZERO — experience in the field of intelligence. None. But that does not matter to Donald Trump at all. Keeping the American people safe does not matter to Donald Trump at all.

Jay Clayton is a loyalist to Trump. He is 100 percent loyal to Donald Trump — he will do whatever Trump tells him to do — and that’s the ONLY thing that matters to Trump, because Trump is currently at war against America’s elections, and he needs 100 percent loyal henchmen to carry out that war.

And with Clayton’s appointment, all the pieces are now in place. Trump has his loyalist henchmen in every single position in the federal government he needs to carry out his war against the 2026 and 2028 elections.

I mean, just look at it. Trump loyalist and Trump’s own criminal defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, is Attorney General. Trump loyalist Markwayne Mullin, with ZERO homeland security experience, is heading up the Department of Homeland Security. Trump loyalist and former conspiracist and podcaster Kash Patel is in charge of the FBI. Trump loyalist John Ratcliffe, with ZERO intelligence experience, is running the CIA. And of course, Trump has his man-child, former Fox News weekend host, and complete Trump toadie, Pete Hegseth, running the Department of Defense.

They’re all in place. They’re all in the key positions of power so that when Trump uses the powers of the federal government to try to cancel the midterms, or fuck with the results of the midterms, or go after states trying to protect their voters and their voting process, he’s got all of his lackeys in the requisite positions of authority to carry it all out.

Armed, masked ICE thugs at certain polling places threatening Black and brown voters? Check. Call in the National Guard or the Marines and put them on the streets on bullshit claims of needing to control domestic violence in blue cities and states leading up to and on Election Day? Check. Sue certain states over their election process prior to Election Day? Check. Label left-wing political groups terrorists to minimize their political influence? Check. Call for, without any justification, a federal takeover of the entire 2026 elections? Check. Declare martial law, invoke the Insurrection Act, and on and on? Check and check.

You get my point. Trump is at war against our elections, and now he has all the people in place he needs to carry it out. And I haven’t even mentioned Bill Pulte, acting head of DNI, who is Trump’s absolute biggest toadie and henchman. Trump has made Pulte a sort of free agent — free to roam all these relevant agencies and departments, fire key people, strip out institutional knowledge, and go after state elections officials.

What can we do? What can you do? Vote, and get everyone we know to vote, in numbers this country has never before seen, so that the victory in November is way, way too big to rig. Bombard our congresspeople and demand they do something about these people. Keep everyone we know regularly informed of Trump’s war against America’s elections. And be prepared to engage in civil disobedience.

Donald Trump is America’s enemy. We ALL must view him as such. He and his henchmen belong in jail for what they’re doing to our democracy.

Be Brave,

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