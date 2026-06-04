The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Moore's avatar
Gail Moore
2h

Joe, this is what I love about you. I love the way you do your Substacks, and I love the way you lead respectful conversations. You are gifted at both. You can speak kindly to anyone with any opinion. I dearly hope we can do a conversations in Eureka, CA!

Reply
Share
James Gillen's avatar
James Gillen
25m

Makes sense to me. There are some people who had what they thought were good reasons for voting for Trump, and you might be able to reason with them. But the people who are STILL supporting him, out of fear of 'the other' or power worship, well, I don't bother with them.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture