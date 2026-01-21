This is The Social Contract Community Issue, our free weekly edition built by and for the readers of The Social Contract. If you have something to share with the community, we’d love to hear from you. Please send it our way at thesocialcontractwithjoewalsh@gmail.com. Thank you!

Just a quick note to The Social Contract community that I am ending, and will no longer be doing, my weekly Substack Live with Michael Cohen. I talked about my decision with Ellie Leonard tonight. If you missed it, please give it a watch.

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

Wednesday, 7pm ET: Sean Prophet, author of “My Cult, Your Cult”

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

Here’s what some of you are thinking about this week…

This is my dad’s tombstone last Memorial Day. A few people walked over to quietly tell me that they agreed with me. All our WWII ‘boys and girls’ have been betrayed. They sacrificed so much—many, their lives. My anger is surpassed only by my grief. —Kathy K.

Hey Joe, I agree Europe needs to punch Trump in the nose either literally or metaphorically, but they won’t or can’t until they no longer need the weapons we produce. Right now, Europe needs our weapons to help arm Ukraine. Once the EU and Britain build up their ability to make weapons and munitions on a scale where the U.S. becomes unnecessary, they can tell us to fuck off. My hope is that European consumers stop buying American goods. They can certainly do without our alcohol/spirits. Maybe when the ‘red states’ can no longer sell their products abroad, and most of the farmers are still farming their former farms as employees of major ag conglomerates, it will finally sink in that Donald Trump is a dangerous fucking idiot who doesn’t give a damn about them. Just my 2¢. —Keith

Joe, I continue to agree with your mission, and you are inspiring in your messaging. My work the last few months has been an effort to push for the last tool We The People have in our box. Being upset and pointing out all the corruption, lawlessness, and insanity of this fascist Nazi President needs to end. You got it right: the Dems are weak and complicit in their own way. This last impeachment vote on Kristi Noem was 70 Dems supporting that resolution. SHAMEFUL. I am in total agreement with Jessica Denton and John Bonifaz that Articles of Impeachment must be presented daily by House Democrats. This President continues to flood the zone to distract. We the People need to flood the zone to impeach, convict, and remove NOW. —Johne B.

Hi Joe, I am a subscriber, and I gotta say, I appreciate your honesty. Thank you. I wrote an article on Substack that I would like you to read. You may even learn some history! I did. Here is the link: Maggie Boyd We've Come A Long Way Baby, Or Have We? Everyone knows that the inhabitants of the original 13 colonies fought the American Revolution to be free from England and have “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Just the way we learned it in elementary school. But wait…is that true? The 1776 colonies’ population was about 2.5 million people. … Read more Keep up the good work! —Maggie B.

Joe, I have been listening to you on Substack for the last six months, and find myself agreeing with you strongly re: the Trump regime, even though I fundamentally disagree with you on many (most?) policy issues. Thank you for all that you do! One thing that I would like to run by you is if it is feasible to have the police departments in cities arrest ICE agents whenever they take illegal actions? I understand that the chances of actually convicting these thugs is poor due to their ‘qualified immunity,’ but it seems to me that doing this would serve to interfere with their operations and highlight that what they do is illegal. Obviously, this would require considerable backbone from mayors and police leadership that may not be easy to conjure up. These ICE guys are mostly cowards, and I think they would be less brazen if faced with the possibility of spending nights in lockup together with a bunch of muggers and drug dealers. —Marty D.

Hi Joe, Thanks for your great work. Watching you here from Canada and appreciating you speaking truth in dark times. I donated to PAXIS—wishing it all the success. I was thinking, for one of your topics, what about focusing on something like this? It might be worth considering flying this flag as a means of protest: https://www.amazon.ca/Half-USA-American-Canadian-Sticker/dp/B00K9BE4KM Half U.S. flag, half Canadian. Proud to be an American, but Canada is looking really good right now as a liberal democracy where shit like this doesn’t happen. We’re seeing a ton of Americans on social media wanting to be Canadian right now. It’s not really serious, but does speak to a recognition of how far the U.S. has strayed. Canada has its issues, but it’s a pluralistic and free society right up north. It might strike a tone with people. Not suggesting that you advocate for Americans to be Canadian, but to use Canadian values as a foil for the shit you’re dealing with and to help America return to its values. Keep it up. —Paul Y.

I believe the cruelty of the Trump Administration will ultimately help defeat MAGA. Most Americans are not cruel. We are spreading the word about ICE’s cruel and unlawful behavior here every week. Please do the same with your own networks, and share any stories and videos you find with us.

To help make a difference in a tangible way, please support PAXIS, a “know-your-rights” app designed to provide help to immigrants and allies anywhere—immediately—when ICE shows up.

Tear gas deployed by federal agents reportedly hospitalized a 6-month-old infant and two juveniles —KSTP

The standoff that has turned Minnesota into a tinderbox —The Wall Street Journal

ICE agents raid St. Paul home, detain elderly U.S. citizen on frigid Sunday —Bring Me the News

Army veteran says ICE agents detained him for hours without access to phone or his attorney —KARE

A mistakenly deported Babson College student tells AP how her life turned upside down —AP

FIGHTING BACK

