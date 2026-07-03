As many of you know, I’ve been on the road most of this Summer so far, having conversations with Americans - everyday folk, from all political perspectives, where they live. I wanted to get out of the Beltway, get away from the DC and New York City studios and talking heads, and engage with regular Americans where they live.



Some of the conversations are being filmed, most are not. I’m speaking with folks on the MAGA right, the far left, and everywhere in between. I’ll write about what I’ve heard at more length on this Substack moving forward, but, as a tease, we really are a divided people. These conversations have made that so clear to me. But…

A Wee Bit of Hope

I had a conversation this past week with a hardcore Trump supporter outside a coffee shop in Southern Arizona. We were talking about a few different topics, and then I asked him a direct question (something that’s been eating at me for a week or two). I asked him if it bothered him that Trump was using his presidency to personally enrich himself and if it bothered him that Trump’s family was using his presidency to enrich themselves.