Many of you may not like what I’m about to say (but when has that ever stopped me?). When it comes to voting in this country, yes, it’s a right, but it’s also an obligation—a responsibility that every free citizen should exercise. We shouldn’t take it for granted. It should take a little effort.

I’ve never believed we should keep making it easier and easier for people to vote. We should never get to the point where, on Election Day, you can sit in your own house without moving an inch while election officials bring your ballot to you along with some pizza and a six-pack of beer. I’m exaggerating, but you get my point. We should never make it tougher for people to vote, and we should always try to make voting more accessible for everyone. But dang, I just believe that every citizen needs to get off their butt on Election Day and put some skin in the game. It should take some effort.

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And by the way, I do not believe the government should ever automatically register people to vote. I oppose that on individual-freedom grounds—I don’t want my government registering me for anything against my will—and I also believe it is a citizen’s responsibility to get up and go register to vote themselves.

Okay, you get where I’m coming from. I don’t want to sound like an old fart. I know I probably sound like someone from my father’s generation: “When I was your age, I had to walk ten miles, then swim another mile, then walk through a scary forest to get to school every day... but I did it!” I simply believe voting in this country is a right (so it must be utterly accessible) and a responsibility (so it must take some effort).

I have a good friend who is a genuine, committed progressive, and she disagrees with me. She believes in automatically registering people to vote, and she believes we must make voting as easy as possible.

Here’s what’s cool: she and I sat down recently over a cup of coffee for about an hour and pretended that Congress had empowered us to come up with a voting reform measure that both sides could compromise on and accept. And we think we did it. For this Substack piece, I really want your opinion—tell me whether you agree with the grand compromise we came up with, and why or why not. Next week, we’ll publish your opinions along with the survey results.

Okay, here goes: