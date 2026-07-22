A longtime friend and former talk-radio colleague responded to a tweet of mine regarding the GOP resorting to culture-war bullshit to try to win the midterms because that's all they've got. He responded with "both sides" and then proceeded to critique my public posture and political journey. I responded to him. I think the exchange here is a good example of a tough, honest, uncomfortable, heated, respectful conversation… even via "tweet." One final point—it's the thrust of my meltdown this week: I'm so damn sick and tired of having to continually explain and justify why I've gone from Tea Party Republican to Independent to Democrat. It's all genuine; I just wish people would listen better.

Here was our exchange:

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Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom

As a former right-wing culture war practitioner, let me just say that if Republicans this year couldn’t talk about “communists,” “transgenders,” “illegals,” “testosterone levels,” “brown & black immigrants,” and “stolen elections,” they’d have nothing…to talk about.

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Ross Kaminsky @Rossputin. Replying to @WalshFreedom

That’s about right. The thing is that the Dems also have nothing to talk about except their hatred for Trump. They are caving in to communists. Too many of them do support destroying girls’/women’s sports by allowing boys/men. Too many of them, esp among the recent winning socialists, explicitly want to end ICE and deportations.



As you well know, elections are choices. You almost only ever talk about how bad a choice the GOP is but you forget that voters also see how bad a choice the Dems are.



I still believe you’re making a massive mistake by being a Dem. It’s a whole different thing from just not being a Republican. If I can strain the metaphor, and noting that I don’t think Trump is Hitler, in the 1930s if your philosophy opposed what the Nazis believed in, that didn’t mean you had to become a Leninist. But that’s how you’re aligning yourself with the company you’re keeping.



Don’t feel like you need to be part of a tribe. Be unaffiliated/independent (like me). Come on in, the water’s fine. And you won’t feel pressured to cheer for or against a particular team. You can just be honest.



You fully admit you weren’t honest in your messaging when you were a fire-breathing culture warrior. I would submit that you’re also not being honest now.



And having known you all those decades ago, before you got involved in politics, I think you would prefer to be an honest man.

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Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom

.@rossputin, yes, we have known each other a very long time, but reading your response makes me think you don’t know why I’ve done what I’ve done these past 8 yrs. Which is odd, bcuz I’ve been an open book, I’ve been very public about my unique political journey. So, my response.👇



Yes, Republicans have no record to run on, so here comes the culture war fear mongering. But you’re wrong when you say Democrats have nothing to talk about but hatred for Trump. It’s hatred for what Trump IS DOING. Big difference. It’s hatred for every corrupt, lawless, cruel, anti-democratic, and un-American thing he’s doing. Hatred for masked federal thugs lawlessly roaming our streets denying basic constitutional rights to immigrants & citizens. Hatred for his obscene, unprecedented public corruption. Hatred for how he’s actively fucking with the midterms. I could go on but you get my point. Don’t be lazy and say it’s “Trump hate.” That’s wrong.



And btw, I spend every single day talking about how most Americans rightly can’t stand either party, that to most Americans, both parties are bad choices. Pay better attention. And I rip my new party every single day. I rip my former party more because, and you disagree with me, I consider my former party to be the much, much more serious threat to freedom, democracy and the rule of law.



I know you think I made a mistake becoming a Democrat a yr ago (btw, when I became a Democrat, I said it was probably temporary), but I don’t think you know why I became a Democrat. Again, I’ve explained this publicly hundreds of times. I did not obviously become a Democrat because of policy. I became a Democrat because I believe my former party is an existential threat to democracy, the rule of law, the Constitution, pluralism, and basic human decency. And, wanting to stay on the political battlefield, I joined the only party out there that can defeat that threat. I joined the Dems solely to help them fight and defeat that threat. That’s all.



I find your 1930’s analogy sloppy. Yes, I consider the GOP the threat that the Nazis were in the 30’s. Therefore, I’m doing EVERYTHING I can do to help defeat the Nazis. But my choice wasn’t to become a Leninist, that’s just silly. My choice was to become a Democrat. You may disagree with me, but the Democratic Party is not Leninist, and if I felt the party was Leninist, I wouldn’t have joined.



You and I clearly disagree on the threats posed by each party. I think the GOP is wicked/fascist, and I think Dems are just plain wrong on most stuff. Perhaps you think the threats are equal. I’m just giving you MY reasoning for why I did what I did.



And then finally, stop being condescending. And know the facts about my story before you question my integrity. My God man, look at my political history. I’ve never “felt the need to be part of a tribe.” My entire public advocacy argues against tribalism. And you ask me to be an independent like you. Hello? I left the GOP in Feb of 2020 and was an independent for 5yrs until last year.



And I’m not a “cheerleader” for any SIDE. I’m a cheerleader for the principles I believe in. Always have been. If I wasn’t that way, I’d still be a right-wing media star making millions or I’d be a Republican back in office. I’m always honest, no matter my affiliation, and I always criticize anyone, both sides, all sides. I always have. Even when I was a “fire breathing culture warrior,” I believed the essence of what I was saying and too often got caught up in the outrage. And then you know what I did? I engaged with the other side, I listened to other viewpoints, I learned, and I changed some of my views.



I was honest then, and I’m being honest now about who I am and why I became a Democrat. Disagree with me sure, but don’t question my integrity or my honesty. I don’t question yours. We disagree on the threat levels each party poses. That disagreement doesn’t make either one of us dishonest. It’s just a disagreement between two good men. And that’s ok.

Be Brave,

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