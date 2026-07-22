The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Cale Lively's avatar
Cale Lively
1h

I have no respect for disingenuousness arguments. Your “friend” is being disingenuous. He does not want to grapple of address Democrats grievances and arguments because in most cases there is no good argument that aligns with an ethical view. As such he resorts to logical fallacies and laziness. Also Trump and Republicans have done more to create a Communist state than Democrats ever have. I am not just talking about the government ownership of businesses. Communism comes into power as a reaction to capitalisms excess. Matrix was an accelerationist, by leaning fully into the abuses of capitalism you create the ground for communism. You know why the DSA and left are ascendant it’s because Marx was right in this argument. Frankly most “anti-communists” could stand to read Marx. They are often playing right into his hand.

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PoutySum8 🐸's avatar
PoutySum8 🐸
2h

Your friend must be a Commie, if he can’t read the writing on the wall!

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